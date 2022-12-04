SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.76 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. SOLVE has a market cap of $11.76 million and $215,059.02 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

