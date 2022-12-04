Sourceless (STR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $168.02 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $168.02 million and approximately $0.23 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,020.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010684 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036197 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00039964 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005861 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021489 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00240097 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00797614 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

