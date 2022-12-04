Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Position Increased by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Southern Copper comprises approximately 1.7% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 34.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 52.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 217,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE SCCO traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

