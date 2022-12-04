S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $359.80 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.46. The stock has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.69.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.