SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

In other SP Plus news, insider Robert Toy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $173,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,984.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SP. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 125.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SP Plus in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.