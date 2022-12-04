SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) is Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 2.6% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $11,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,552,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,079. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

