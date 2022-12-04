Square Token (SQUA) Trading Down 7.1% This Week

Square Token (SQUA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $88.13 million and approximately $758,041.94 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Square Token has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Square Token token can now be purchased for about $42.61 or 0.00250046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 42.63499018 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $705,166.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

