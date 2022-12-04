ssv.network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $120.08 Million (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, ssv.network has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for $10.84 or 0.00064119 BTC on popular exchanges. ssv.network has a total market cap of $120.08 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
ssv.network Token Profile
ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
ssv.network Token Trading
