Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 1% against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $74.90 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,104.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.86 or 0.00449354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00113896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.73 or 0.00846163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.99 or 0.00648898 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00246091 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 421,227,530 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem.it is a blockchain-based social media platform where anyone can earn rewards by posting relevant content, curating quality content by upvoting and by holding Steem based currencies in a vest fund, which generates interest.There are three main currencies in Steemit: Steem, Steem Power (SP) and Steem Backed Dollars (SBD).Steem is liquid and can be bought in an exchange and converted into steem dollars or steem power.Steem Power is basically Steem that is locked in a vesting fund for 3 months. Users can use steem power to upvote content and get curating rewards.When a user upvotes content his steem power gets depleted and then slowly regenerated. Steem Power holders recieve interest from their holdings. The more Steem Power a voter has the more revenue he'll generate for himself (in form of SP) and for the content creator (In SBD).There is also an incentive to upvote content early, as the rewards are distributed according to time. The earliest votes gets the biggest share of the reward.Steem Backed Dollars are there to protect content creators from volatitlity and can be traded for roughly 1 usd worth of steem, in order to cash out from steem. Converting Steem backed dollars into STEEM takes 5 days. Users also recieve interest from holding SBD. TSteem is a proof of work currency with a scheduled blocktime of 3 seconds. Steem PoW mining is done in rounds of 63 seconds by 21 miners (witnesses). 19 of the miners are pre voted, one is the other with the most computational power, and the last one is selected from a queue of witnesses that did not get on the top 19 voted witnesses.90% of the block reward is allocated to a vest fund to reward curators and PoW miners, the other 10% are made liquid in the form of steem and are used to reward content creators. Steem gets converted to Steem Backed Dollars and sent to the content creator.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.