Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 1% against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $74.90 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,104.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000608 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.86 or 0.00449354 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022279 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002748 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00113896 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.73 or 0.00846163 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.99 or 0.00648898 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005836 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00246091 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 421,227,530 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
