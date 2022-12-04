StockNews.com Lowers Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.44.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $75.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.254 dividend. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.