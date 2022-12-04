StockNews.com Upgrades SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Price Performance

SPXC stock opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. SPX Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Technologies will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX Technologies news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $711,567.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,561.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,805,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 923,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,620,000 after buying an additional 142,785 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $7,120,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,714,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,207,000 after buying an additional 104,221 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.