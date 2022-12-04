Storm King Capital Partners LLC Acquires 30,087 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Storm King Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 900.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,087 shares during the period. Shopify makes up 11.0% of Storm King Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Storm King Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Shopify by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.91. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $153.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

