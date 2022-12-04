Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Tops $69.36 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002836 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $69.36 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,260.32 or 0.07404890 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001893 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036446 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00080222 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00059795 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001406 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000377 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009885 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00025374 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,697,015 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.