Streakk (STKK) Price Reaches $176.60 on Top Exchanges

Streakk (STKK) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Streakk has a total market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $217,058.51 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streakk has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can now be purchased for approximately $176.60 or 0.01032989 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streakk Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 187.5861608 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $218,955.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

