sUSD (SUSD) Hits Market Cap of $47.69 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 4th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $47.69 million and $14.99 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 47,702,633 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

