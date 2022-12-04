sUSD (SUSD) Hits Market Cap of $47.69 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 4th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $47.69 million and $14.99 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,034.38 or 0.06097810 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00501927 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,133.90 or 0.30265043 BTC.
About sUSD
sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 47,702,633 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
sUSD Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
