Synthetix (SNX) Achieves Market Cap of $436.84 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00010322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a market cap of $436.84 million and $16.12 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002168 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,007.75 or 0.05928952 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00503883 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,197.31 or 0.30382968 BTC.
Synthetix Profile
Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 308,069,419 coins and its circulating supply is 247,441,028 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
