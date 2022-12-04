Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives GBX 411.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 343.60 ($4.11).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.19) to GBX 260 ($3.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Synthomer to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.91) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 323 ($3.86) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Synthomer Stock Performance

Shares of SYNT stock opened at GBX 133.50 ($1.60) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £623.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 120.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 193.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 83 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 465 ($5.56).

In related news, insider Dato' Lee Hau Hian acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £61,200 ($73,214.50). Also, insider Roberto Gualdoni acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £30,250 ($36,188.54).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

