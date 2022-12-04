TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Price Target Cut to €9.00

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €11.00 ($11.34) to €9.00 ($9.28) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TAG Immobilien from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded TAG Immobilien from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TAGOF opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $9.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

