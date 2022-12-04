Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Holdings Lessened by Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 15,021 shares during the quarter. Tapestry accounts for about 5.4% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Tapestry worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,606.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,159,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,949. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.