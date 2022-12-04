Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Lowered by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 51.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $7,558,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Target by 9.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Target by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 213,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

Insider Activity

Target Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

