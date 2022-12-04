TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$68.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded TC Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$65.47.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TRP opened at C$58.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$58.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$54.60 and a 1 year high of C$74.44.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.85%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total value of C$69,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 837 shares in the company, valued at C$48,579.48. In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total value of C$113,855.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,285 shares in the company, valued at C$213,723.74. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total value of C$69,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,579.48.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.