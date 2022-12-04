Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Downgraded to Underperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €15.50 ($15.98) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of €17.00 ($17.53).

Telenet Group Price Performance

Telenet Group stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

