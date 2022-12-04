Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Downgraded to Underperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €15.50 ($15.98) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of €17.00 ($17.53).
Telenet Group Price Performance
Telenet Group stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38.
About Telenet Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telenet Group (TLGHF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.