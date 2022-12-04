Tellor (TRB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.94 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Tellor has a total market cap of $31.25 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be bought for about $13.44 or 0.00078953 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $997.54 or 0.05853620 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.38 or 0.00500994 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,148.01 or 0.30208781 BTC.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,494 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
