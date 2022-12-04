Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report released on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.75. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

VSCO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

NYSE VSCO opened at $44.43 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,162 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

