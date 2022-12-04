Tenset (10SET) Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week

Tenset (10SET) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $229.60 million and $129,698.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset token can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00007365 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tenset alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,007.77 or 0.05921041 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.31 or 0.00501202 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,143.71 or 0.30221314 BTC.

About Tenset

10SET is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,415,907 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.