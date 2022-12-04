The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Short Interest Update

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 339,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.10.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of COO opened at $322.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.39. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $430.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.