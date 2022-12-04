The Debt Box (DEBT) Price Hits $10.49 on Major Exchanges

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. The Debt Box has a market capitalization of $688.06 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Debt Box token can now be purchased for approximately $10.49 or 0.00061888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Debt Box has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,014.39 or 0.05982301 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00502075 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,132.51 or 0.30268661 BTC.

About The Debt Box

The Debt Box’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars.

