The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Update

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.41.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of EL traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,243. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,442,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,541,000 after purchasing an additional 184,272 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,675,000 after purchasing an additional 289,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.