The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Shares Sold by Towle & Co

Towle & Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,034,210 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co’s holdings in GAP were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in GAP by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of GPS stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $14.85. 6,024,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,238,872. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.82 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.70. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 375.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at $356,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GAP to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GAP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.