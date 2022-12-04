The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.47-$2.49 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.36 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $616.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.85 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. Equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush upgraded The GEO Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

