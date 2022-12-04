The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.47.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PAGS opened at $9.78 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.75 million. On average, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,465,000 after buying an additional 6,352,682 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,094 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.