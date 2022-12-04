The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.47.
Shares of PAGS opened at $9.78 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,465,000 after buying an additional 6,352,682 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,094 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
