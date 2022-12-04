The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,519,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,421,000 after acquiring an additional 128,788 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,027,000 after acquiring an additional 240,921 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,020,000 after acquiring an additional 480,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,397,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,790,000 after acquiring an additional 70,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ING Group started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

