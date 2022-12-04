The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $895.00

Shares of The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 895 ($10.71) and traded as low as GBX 882.07 ($10.55). The Scottish Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 895 ($10.71), with a volume of 35,892 shares trading hands.

The Scottish Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £592.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,570.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 895 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 864.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.04.

About The Scottish Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Scottish Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scottish Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.