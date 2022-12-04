The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in The Taiwan Fund were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWN opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $39.79.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

