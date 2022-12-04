Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0456 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $241.96 million and $3.11 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00080614 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00059551 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001410 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000378 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009957 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024595 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005391 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000130 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
