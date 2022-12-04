Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,550,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274,651 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.40% of Thoughtworks worth $148,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Thoughtworks by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Thoughtworks Stock Up 3.3 %

TWKS opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Thoughtworks

In other news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $190,514.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 388,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,202.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $190,514.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 388,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,202.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $171,141.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,860 shares of company stock worth $748,963. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

