Thunder Brawl Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $65.22 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00002118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $65.22 million and $104,720.73 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.36313219 USD and is down -4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,140.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

