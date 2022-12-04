Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 0.16% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 82.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. 1,160,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,138. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

