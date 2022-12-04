Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,133 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.70. 12,325,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,864,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,681,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $216,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,681,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,472 shares of company stock worth $12,978,029. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

