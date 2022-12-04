Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases 445 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,201 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.6% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Visa by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 386,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $76,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,712 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 248,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its position in Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 3,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 34,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,132,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,399,433. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $409.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.81.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

