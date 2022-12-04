Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 56,363 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,241,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 13.6% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.88. 324,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,717. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $265.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.74 and its 200-day moving average is $189.61.

