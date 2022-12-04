Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.7% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,943,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,037,045. The stock has a market cap of $279.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $110.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.92%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

