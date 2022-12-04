Towle & Co Acquires 7,350 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Towle & Co increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Towle & Co’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SANM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 580.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 480,196 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth $10,257,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,153,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,030,000 after buying an additional 248,130 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth $5,249,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,093,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,189,000 after buying an additional 127,293 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SANM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.40. The company had a trading volume of 496,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,467. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $69.28.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

