Towle & Co Boosts Position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Towle & Co boosted its position in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,085,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077,980 shares during the quarter. Express accounts for 1.6% of Towle & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Towle & Co owned 7.47% of Express worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Express during the first quarter valued at $356,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Express in the first quarter worth about $487,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Express by 127,863.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 56,260 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Express by 59,933.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE EXPR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.94.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $464.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.62 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 440.33% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

