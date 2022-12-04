Towle & Co Boosts Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Towle & Co grew its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Towle & Co’s holdings in Flex were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 17.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 16.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 61,725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 193,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth $3,805,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 69.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

FLEX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,333. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $22.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40.

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 12,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $264,722.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $39,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 12,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $264,722.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,535.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 279,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,575 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

