Towle & Co Buys 207,420 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Towle & Co boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 7,977.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,420 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics accounts for about 3.7% of Towle & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Towle & Co owned 0.33% of Arrow Electronics worth $23,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.71. 400,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,306. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

