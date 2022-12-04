Towle & Co Decreases Stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Towle & Co lowered its position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,329,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,050 shares during the period. Dana accounts for about 2.9% of Towle & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Towle & Co’s holdings in Dana were worth $18,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dana by 631.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dana in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Dana in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dana by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dana in the 1st quarter worth about $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Dana Price Performance

Dana Announces Dividend

NYSE:DAN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 667,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. Dana Incorporated has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Dana’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

Dana Profile

(Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.