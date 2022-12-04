Towle & Co Decreases Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Towle & Co reduced its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 726,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,520 shares during the quarter. HF Sinclair accounts for 5.1% of Towle & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Towle & Co’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $32,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $495,719,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $274,214,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

DINO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

DINO stock traded down $4.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.42. 4,431,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.30. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

