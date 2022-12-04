Towle & Co Purchases 2,700 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Towle & Co boosted its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Towle & Co’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Veritiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Veritiv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Veritiv by 1.6% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Veritiv by 1.8% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Veritiv by 6.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTV. Bank of America cut their target price on Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veritiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Veritiv Stock Up 1.4 %

Veritiv Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE VRTV traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.41. 90,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.16. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $161.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Veritiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.