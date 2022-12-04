Towle & Co Purchases 5,300 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Towle & Co boosted its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co’s holdings in POSCO were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in POSCO during the second quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in POSCO by 56.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in POSCO during the second quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO by 617.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 756.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get POSCO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

POSCO Trading Down 0.2 %

POSCO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.94. 160,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter.

POSCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.